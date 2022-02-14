Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities in New Mexico have arrested a man suspected of randomly stabbing 11 people while he rode a bicycle around Albuquerque.

On Sunday, Albuquerque police on its Twitter page that the suspect attacked people at seven different locations, including near the University of New Mexico, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, 42-year-old Tobias Gutierrez was booked into jail overnight on aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The news outlet reported that the crime spree occurred over three hours.

Police said it happened along Downtown to Central and Wyoming.

The AP reported that the first stabbing occurred around 11:15 a.m. when a man suffered a hand laceration downtown.

Two victims were found to have suffered neck wounds outside a convenience store, the news outlet reported.

According to the AP, other crime scenes included a homeless encampment, a smoke shop near the University of New Mexico, and an apartment building.

According to the AP, witnesses identified the suspect as a man on a bike armed with a large knife.

Police told the AP that all hospitalized victims were in stable condition, with some being treated for their injuries and released.