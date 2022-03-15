Police arrest man suspected of shooting, killing people experiencing homelessness in NY, DC

NEW YORK — Police say they arrested a suspected gunman who has been stalking homeless men asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington D.C., killing at least two people and wounding three others in less than two weeks.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced early Tuesday on Twitter that law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, D.C.

In announcing the arrest, the D.C. police said that the suspect, who they did not identify, was "being interviewed at our Homicide Branch," and that "additional information will be forthcoming."

Police say the suspect fatally shot and stabbed a man last Wednesday in D.C. and killed another man Saturday in New York City. They also claim he shot and injured two people experiencing homelessness earlier in the month in D.C. and one other person Saturday in New York.

Officials say the five attacks in the two cities took place over the span of nine days.

Police in New York and D.C. earlier this week released multiple surveillance photographs, including a close-up snapshot clearly showing the man's face, and urged people who might know him to come forward.

The departments were offering a $55,000 reward to anyone who could provide tips that led to an arrest. It's unclear how police apprehended the suspect.