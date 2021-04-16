Watch
Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Posted at 3:47 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 03:47:03-04

Police in Indianapolis say eight people were shot and killed in a shooting late Thursday at a FedEx facility and the shooter killed himself.

A police spokesperson says multiple other people were injured and went to local hospitals.

The shooter has not been immediately identified.

Police were still working at the scene conducting interviews in the early hours of Friday.

Family members have gathered at a local hotel to await word on loved ones. The facility is located near the Indianapolis International Airport.

