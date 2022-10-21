Pistons reportedly place Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly placed assistant general manager Rob Murphy amid the team investigating allegations of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

Sources told ESPN and the Associated Press that the team placed the 50-year-old on leave last week once management began investigating the allegations.

The Associated Press reported that Murphy became assistant general manager in June after he was promoted from the Pistons G League team Motor City Cruise, where he served as its general manager and president.

News of the Pistons' investigation comes a month after the Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season for violating team policies, NPR reported.

According to the AP, the Celtics suspended him after finding that he had an improper relationship with a female organization member.