Pilots injured after military training jet crashes in Texas

Two pilots were injured, and three homes were damaged after a military training jet crashed in Texas on Sunday.

In a statement, Lake Worth police said both pilots ejected from the plane before it crashed, one of whom was electrocuted after they landed in power lines and the other landed in a wooded area.

Police said around 11 a.m. the pilot caught in the power lines was freed by off-duty firefighters who had stopped to help after the crash.

"Although badly burnt, the pilot was conscious, alert, and breathing," police said.

The other pilot was seriously hurt but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Both pilots were taken to a nearby hospital.

According to police, three homes were damaged, and several other residences were affected by smoke and debris.

Police said that three people in the neighborhood sustained minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.