Pilots for American Airlines consider merger with ALPA union

Kiichiro Sato/AP
FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas.
Posted at 8:06 PM, Nov 11, 2022
Pilots for American Airlines said on Friday that the union which represents them was receptive to the idea of exploring the possibility of a merger.

American Airlines pilots are looking considering a possible merger of their union with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), Reuters reported.

Major U.S. carriers represented by ALPA include large airlines like United and Delta Air Lines.

American is out on its own among the U.S. air travel industry as it is the only major U.S. airline not under ALPA representation.

