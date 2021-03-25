Menu

PHOTOS: Tornado outbreak continues in the South

Several large and destructive tornadoes struck the Southern US on Thursday.

    Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)Photo by: Butch Dill/AP
    Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)Photo by: Butch Dill/AP
    Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)Photo by: Butch Dill/AP
    A firefighter surveys damage to a house after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala., in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings for Alabama and surrounding states. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)Photo by: Butch Dill/AP
    A firefighter marks a house after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala., in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings for Alabama and surrounding states. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)Photo by: Butch Dill/AP

