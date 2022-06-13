Philip Baker Hall, of 'Hard Eight,' 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90

NEW YORK (AP) — Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater, has died.

Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor’s wife of nearly 40 years, says Hall died Sunday surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California.

She says Hall had been well until a few weeks earlier, and spent his final days in warm spirits, reflecting on his life.

Hill has nearly 200 acting credits that date back to 1970, according to IMDB.

Hall played the library detective Lt. Joe Bookman on “Seinfeld” and appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Anderson's “Hard Eight,” “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia.”

Hall was 90 years old.