Pfizer requests emergency authorization for COVID-19 booster in children

Pfizer is seeking emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 5 to 11.

The company said it submitted its application to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday.

Pfizer said the booster shot provided a "strong immune response" in children who took part in a clinical trial.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is operating under emergency use authorization for children in the age group to receive their primary two-dose series.

Pfizer's request comes on the same day the Centers for Disease Control reported that three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the coronavirus.

It's unclear when the FDA will review Pfizer's application.