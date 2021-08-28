Pentagon identifies 13 American service members killed in Kabul airport bombing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pentagon has now identified all 13 of the American service members who were killed in a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport on Thursday.

The Department of Defense said Saturday that 11 Marines, a Navy sailor, and an Army Special Forces soldier died in the attack that took place amid the U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan.

Below are the names of the Marines killed in the attack:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Hoover, Lopez, Page, Sanchez, Schmitz, Espinoza, McCollum, Merola, and Nikoui were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California.

Gee was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. And Rosariopichardo was assigned to 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

“These fallen heroes answered the call to go into harm’s way to do the honorable work of helping others. We are proud of their service and deeply saddened by their loss,” wrote Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, in a statement.

The deceased sailor has been identified as Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio. He was assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California.

The soldier killed in the attack has been identified as Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. Knauss was assigned to 9th PSYOP Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.

“I am heartbroken by the appalling attacks in Kabul and offer my sincere condolences to the families of the victims. These fallen Service Members died ensuring that others might live. They represent the very best of America, and we continue this mission in their honor,” said Gen. James C. McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army, in a statement.

The Defense Department says all 13 service members were supporting Operation Freedom Sentinel, which focused on training, advising, and assisting Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, and conducting counterterrorism operations against the remnants of al Qaeda.

The Pentagon said Saturday that the service members' remains were being flown to the U.S.

Along with the U.S. casualties, at least 170 Afghans were also killed in the attack as Americans and refugees were rushing to evacuate the country following the takeover by the Taliban, The Associated Press reports.

Editor's note: We're working to secure photos of Rosariopichardo, Gee, and Knauss.