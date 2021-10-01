Pat Robertson steps down as host of '700 Club'

Televangelist Pat Robertson announced Friday that he is stepping down as host of the "700 Club," an evangelical Christian talk show.

Robertson said he has been hosting the show for 54 years.

“I thank God for everyone that’s been involved. And I want to thank all of you," Robertson said to the viewers as he closed the show.

Robertson, 91, founded the Christian Broadcasting Network, which airs the "700 Club."

His announcement came on the 60th anniversary of the first show to air on the network.

Robertson is no stranger to controversy. He made numerous controversial remarks during his time as host of the "700 Club."

In 2005, he called for the assassination of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, according to The Associated Press. He also made numerous comments that were considered anti-LGBT.

Robertson won't completely disappear from the network. According to a statement on the station's website, he will return "as news warrants."

The statement says he will focus on teaching students at Regent University, which he also founded.