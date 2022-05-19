Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk

Ford Recalls
Gerry Broome/AP
FILE - A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles, Friday, April 1, 2022, to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won't work. Ford says in government documents posted Thursday, May 19, 2022, is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles in to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Ford Recalls
Posted at 11:50 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 12:03:03-04

DETROIT (AP) — Ford announced three different recalls involving about 350,000 vehicles.

One of the recalls involves 39,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators that can catch fire.

Ford says in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing the engines to catch fire, but the company warns that the fires can happen even while the engines are off.

Ford is recommending that the SUVs be parked away from buildings.

The automaker also is recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s airbag may not inflate in a crash. The recall includes certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks.

Ford is also recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021.

A software problem can cause unintended acceleration.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.