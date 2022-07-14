Officials: Body of missing Colorado hiker found dead after apparent fall

Authorities in Colorado said the body of a hiker who was reported missing earlier this week was discovered on Tuesday.

The Custer County Search and Rescue team said they were notified on Sunday after Luis Corkern didn't return to his vehicle after reaching Kit Carson Peak on Saturday around 4 p.m.

Rescue crews said they would begin searching the area on Monday.

On Tuesday, Saguache County Search and Rescue said a Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control helicopter spotted the 41-year-old's body as they attempted to insert rescue personnel into the area.

Officials said it appears Corkern fell from the ridge down the Kirk Couloir, which lies between Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point.

Officials said Corkern's remains were lifted from the mountain with the help of a helicopter and the Custer County Search and Rescue technical rescue crew.