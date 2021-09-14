Ocasio-Cortez wears 'tax the rich' dress to New York Met Gala

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a bold statement at the New York Met Gala Monday night.

The solid white, strapless customized gown featured "tax the rich" emblazoned in red on the back.

On social media, Ocasio-Cortez said Brother Vellies created the dress.

"The medium is the message, "Ocasio-Cortez captioned the photo. "Proud to work with Aurora James as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream at Brother Vellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the CFDA against all odds - and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met."

The dress caused quite the reaction on social media, with people including Donald Trump, Jr. and Sen. Ted Cruz, letting their followers know they were not fans of the gown.

Though attendees to the Met often choose catchy designs, AOC's message was seen as bold for a room filled with some of the wealthiest Americans, Forbes pointed out.

According to Forbes, tickets to the Met cost at least $30,000.

Ocasio-Cortez wasn't the only lawmaker who used fashion to make a statement at the event.

Fellow Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney wore a gown with the words "equal rights for women" on it.