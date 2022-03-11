No indictment for Texans QB Watson over sex assault claims

HOUSTON (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault.

The grand jury’s decision on Friday came about a year after the women first filed their suits.

They have accused Watson of exposing himself and touching them inappropriately during massage appointments.

One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex.

Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations.

Ten women had filed criminal complaints against Watson with Houston police, including eight who have sued him.

The civil case against Watson continues.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Watson has a no-trade clause with the Texans. However, he expects the quarterback to generate interest from teams across the league now it's been revealed that Watson won't be indicted.

However, Watson's status in the NFL is still unclear.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy," the league said in a statement.