NFL chooses neutral site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship

The NFL announced Atlanta would host a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The league approved a neutral site for the potential game after the Damar Hamlin situation.

The Bill safety went into cardiac arrest during the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The game was never resumed and went into the books as a no-contest.

That decision led to a discrepancy in schedules. Had the Bills beaten the Bengals and gone on to win their Week 18 game, they would have been the No. 1 seed and hosted the AFC Championship Game. The Bills would have won the tiebreaker because they beat the Chiefs earlier this season.

Instead, the Chiefs are the No. 1 seed because they have a better win percentage than the Bills, having played more games.

The AFC Championship Game will only be played in Atlanta if the Bills and Chiefs make it that far. Any other scenario will lead to the game being played at the home stadium of the team with the higher seed.

The NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday. The Chiefs have a bye. The Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.