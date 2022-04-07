Watch
New York AG takes legal action to get ahold of Trump's financial documents

Donald Trump
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. As he mulls a comeback run for president in 2024, former President Donald Trump has been wading into local secretary of state and attorney general races in key swing states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 13:31:28-04

New York Attorney General Letitia James took legal action Thursday against former president Donald Trump.

Trump has refused to comply with a court order to turn in business documents.

James first subpoenaed for Trump’s documents more than two years ago as part of an investigation into his financial dealings.

In that time, Trump has only turned in 10 personal business documents, according to the AG.

He was ordered to “comply in full” by a judge in February.

On March 31, Trump appealed the document request.

However, the New York AG says the former president “does not have the ability to raise these baseless objections at this time.”

The motion filed Thursday seeks to impose a $10,000 fine on Trump each day he does not produce the documents.

In a statement, James said, “Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”

