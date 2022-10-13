Netflix to now offer lower cost option with ads

Streaming giant Netflix says it will now offer an even lower priced option for customers that will include advertisements on content.

Netflix said the tier will cost $6.99 per month and become available on Nov. 3 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain and the UK.

The company says current subscribers will not have their membership or plans interrupted with this new choice.

The basic tier with ads is said to be added to "complement" the current basic plan.

The ads are expected to be between 15 and 30 seconds long and will play before and during streamed content on Netflix's platforms.

“Advertisers will also be able to prevent their ads from appearing on content that might be inconsistent with their brand (e.g. sex, nudity or graphic violence),” the company said.