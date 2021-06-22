Naked man gets into California home, kills family’s pets, officials say

A man wearing no clothes wandered into a Southern California home last week, made himself at home, according to home surveillance video, and allegedly killed the family’s two pet birds.

The Bel Air man was inside his home alone when his wife called and told him security cameras showed a naked man getting into their home.

The man yelled at the intruder, asking him what he was doing there.

The naked man reportedly replied, “this is my house, what are you doing here?” the homeowner told Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

The homeowner ran upstairs to call police and escape through a window over the balcony.

Meanwhile, the intruder made himself at home, jumping into the swimming pool and trying on clothes.

The intruder then spotted the family’s pet parakeets.

"He went to the birdcage and violently grabbed our kids' birds and threw them on the floor and stomped on them," the homeowner told KABC.

Neighborhood security arrived soon after and arrested the intruder. He is facing charges of residential burglary and cruelty to animals, among other felonies, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Investigators say the man got access to the home after taking a garage door opener from an unlocked car.