Musk meets pope, uses Twitter to announce the audience

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has used Twitter to announce he had met with Pope Francis.

Musk used the @Pontifex handle in tweeting that he was "honored" to meet with Francis on Friday. He tweeted a photo showing Musk, Francis and four of Musk's teenage children. The Vatican didn't announce the audience or provide any information about what was discussed.

Musk's tweet followed one of a street scene in Venice. It suggested he might have had other stops on his tour. Francis frequently meets with high-profile figures in strictly private audiences that are held in a reception room of the Vatican hotel where he lives.

A common talking point he uses when meeting with corporate CEOs is to appeal for them to use wealth and technology to help the poorest while caring for God's creation.