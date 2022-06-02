Musk demands employees return to the office or risk losing their job

Elon Musk is demanding employees of SpaceX and Tesla return to the office for at least 40 hours a week, according to The New York Times.

Musk reportedly sent memos to the executive staff at his companies.

In a leaked email, which Musk commented on, the Tesla CEO says returning to the office for 40 hours a week is less than they ask of employees at their factories.

The email adds that those who don't want to return to the office can depart the company. The New York Times reports a similar email was sent to SpaceX employees.

The new directive is at odds with Twitter, the company Musk is in the process of purchasing. Currently, Twitter is allowing employees to work from home indefinitely. It's unclear whether that policy will change once Musk takes over the company.