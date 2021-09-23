1 dead, at least 12 injured in shooting at Tennessee Kroger

One person was killed and at least 12 others were injured in a shooting at a Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, which is just outside of Memphis.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane also said the suspected shooter is dead of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting began at 1:30 CDT, according to Lane. He said that authorities arrived four minutes later.

Lane said the suspect's vehicle is still in the grocery store parking lot and is being investigated.

While responding to the shooting, Lane said they found people hiding in the store.

"They found people hiding in freezers, in offices," Lane said.

A worker at the Collierville Kroger told commercialappeal.com that she heard what sounded like a gunshot, and ran out of the store.

"I left my purse, my keys, everything," Glenda McDonald told the news outlet.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.