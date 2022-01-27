Minnie Mouse trading in iconic polka dot dress for pantsuit

Minnie Mouse is getting a brand new outfit.

On its Disney Parks Blog website, the company announced that the iconic Disney character would exchange her signature red polka dot dress for a Stella McCartney pantsuit in honor of Disneyland Paris' 30th-anniversary celebration.

The new suit consists of a dark blue and black polka-dotted pantsuit and a matching hair bow.

The famed British designer and the daughter of Beatles legend Paul McCartney spoke to the official Disney fan club, D23, and said she was "delighted" to collaborate with the company.

"This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation," McCartney said.

The look was inspired by Women's History Month, which begins March 6.