Milwaukee officially chosen as 2024 Republican National Convention host city

MILWAUKEE — The Republican National Committee on Friday officially announced Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The committee voted for Milwaukee unanimously.

Friday's announcement followed the Republican National Committee's Summer Meeting in Chicago.

Visit Milwaukee expects the RNC to have an estimated economic impact of just under $200 million and attract nearly 50,000 visitors to Milwaukee.

This is the second time a city has been chosen to host back-to-back conventions and the first since New York City in 1976 and 1980. Milwaukee was selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Timeline leading up to announcement:

Wisconsin is a crucial swing state for both Democrats and Republicans. Joe Biden won the state in 2020 after Donald Trump won it in 2016. Milwaukee, while being a Democratic stronghold, has the infrastructure to host large conventions, regardless of the political party involved.

Milwaukee was chosen to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC), but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the city to hold the convention virtually. It was also a missed opportunity for an economic boost - a benefit the DNC highlighted in their letter to Milwaukee for the 2024 convention. The Democratic National Committee wrote in a letter to the city on July 30, 2021, that this is the "very first step" if Milwaukee's administration was interested in hosting again.

While officially putting Milwaukee in the running for the DNC in September 2021, former Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also expressed interest to Republicans for the RNC.

By December, the City of Milwaukee officially submitted its bid to host the 2024 RNC.

In March, it came down to Milwaukee and Nashville, Tennessee.

After initial setbacks, on June 1, the Milwaukee Common Council passed 13-0 and Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed the framework agreement for the convention. The plan is used as a way to lay out what thousands of convention goers can expect in terms of services and resources if the RNC were to take place in the Brew City.

Johnson and Milwaukee County Supervisor David Crowley spent time trying to convince Republican officials as they visited Brew City.

On July 15, the GOP Site Selection Committee voted to recommend Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 convention.

Earlier this week, the Nashville Metro Council deferred to vote on the RNC in the city indefinitely and then withdrew a resolution opposing it, effectively killing the city's chance at hosting. The same council withdrew a similar proposal on July 5. Some on the council said the city didn't need the tourism boost and did not want the added risk of violence.

This week's decision in Nashville left Milwaukee as the sole city bidding for the 50,000-person event.

This article was written by WTMJ.