Mike Pence says Trump is 'wrong' to say election could have been overturned

Former Vice President Mike Pence has directly rebutted Donald Trump's false claims that Pence somehow could have overturned the results of the 2020 election.

Pence said Friday in a speech to the conservative Federalist Society in Florida that the former president is simply "wrong" when he says Pence had the right to unilaterally "overturn the election." Pence is responding to Trump's intensifying efforts this week to advance the false narrative that he could have done something to prevent Joe Biden from taking office.

While Pence has previously defended his actions on Jan. 6, the remarks Friday mark his most forceful rebuttal of Trump to date.

Pence said, “I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to ‘overturn the election,’” he said in the speech. Pence continued by saying, “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone.”