Mark Meadows fails to show up for Jan. 6 committee deposition

Mark Meadows, who served as former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff, failed to show up for a deposition Friday.

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol had subpoenaed Meadows.

Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney issued a joint statement Friday that said Meadow chose to "defy the law."

"It's unfortunate that Mr. Meadows has chosen to join a very small group of witnesses who believe they are above the law and are defying a Select Committee subpoena outright," the statement says.

Thompson and Cheney said the committee has spoken with 150 people who are cooperating with the investigation.

CNN reports that Meadows' attorney said his client would not comply with the committee until the courts ruled on Trump's executive privilege claim.

Steve Bannon was indicted Friday for failing to comply with the committee's subpoena. He is expected to turn himself in on Monday.