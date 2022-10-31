Man charged with 2017 murders of teenage girls in Indiana

DELPHI, Ind. (WRTV) — Indiana State Police charged Richard Matthew Allen with two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 killings of teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German.

According to ISP, Allen was taken into custody last week by the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said that a preliminary plea of not guilty had been entered for Allen and that he is being held without bond ahead of a March 20, 2023 trial.

When asked whether anyone else is presumed to be involved in the murders, McLeland said, "We have not closed the door on this case." He added that the established tip line will be left open, as the case is still ongoing.

In the meantime, all court documents pertaining to the case remain under seal. McLeland said his office made that request because of the "extra scrutiny" associated with the case, and to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Officials said that while members of the public will likely want more information, that won't come until later.

"While I know you are expecting final details ... today is not that day," said Carter. "Please understand our system of due process ... and remember that all persons arrested are presumed innocent."

Carter and other officials thanked everyone who was involved in the investigation and made personal sacrifices to see it through.

"What we all have experienced proves that together, there's nothing we cannot do," Carter said. "Abby and Libby's deaths had a profound effect on so many of us ... on how we live, and most importantly, who we all should be."

Allen's arrest comes more than five years after the two girls were found dead.

Abby, 13, and Libby, 14, were dropped off at the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13, 2017, and their bodies were discovered the next day.

This story was originally reported on wrtv.com.

