Man arrested in fatal stabbing of Cash App creator Bob Lee

San Francisco police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal stabbing of Cash App creator Bob Lee earlier this month, an official has confirmed.

San Francisco Board member Matt Dorsey tweeted that he was grateful for the police department's "tireless work" to bring the suspect into custody.

"Obviously, nothing can undo this senseless crime, and we reiterate our condolences to Mr. Lee's family members, friends and colleagues," Dorsey said. "But I hope today's arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy."

Authorities said they found 43-year-old Lee suffering from stab wounds in the early morning hours on April 4. The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that officers rendered aid to Lee before he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect has not been identified by police, but Mission Local reported that Lee knew the alleged killer.

Lee is well known in the tech industry as the creator of the widely used mobile payment service Cash App. He was the former chief technology officer at Square, a fintech company founded by Jack Dorsey that helped launch the app. Lee later joined the financial tech startup MobileCoin in 2021 as the company's chief product officer.

Prominent leaders in the industry have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Lee and criticize San Francisco officials for what they call a lax approach to violent crime.

MobileCoin founder Joshua Goldbard tweeted that Lee was "an incredible human being" with "infectious" energy.

"I will never forget Bob. There will never be anyone quite like him," Goldbard said. "As a lifelong Bay Area resident I have more questions than answers ... I don't know how to fix what's wrong, but I know something isn't working in our grey city. Bob left this world too soon."