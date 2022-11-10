Watch Now
Man arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish community

Synagogue Threats
Wayne Parry/AP
Jewish men cross a street in Lakewood, N.J. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, the day after the FBI issued a warning that someone had made threats against synagogues in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Posted at 4:00 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 16:00:11-05

An 18-year-old man is accused of threatening to attack Jewish people and a synagogue.

Authorities say Omar Alkattoul used social media to send a manifesto with threats to the Jewish community.

He was arrested in New Jersey Thursday, according to The Department of Justice.

“No one should be targeted for violence or with acts of hate because of how they worship,” U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

The threat prompted a warning from the FBI in Newark earlier this month.

The FBI in Newark tweeted on November 3 that it had received “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues” in the state.

Alkattoul is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. He could face up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

