MacKenzie Scott donates $436 million to Habitat for Humanity

MacKenzie Scott donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliates.

It's the largest publicly disclosed donation from the billionaire philanthropist since she pledged to give away the majority of her wealth in 2019.

The international group received $25 million from Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett, while the remaining $411 million will be distributed in varying amounts among Habitat’s local affiliates.

Jonathan Reckford, Habitat for Humanity International’s CEO, said Habitat for Humanity will use Scott’s timely donation of unrestricted funds to increase the supply of affordable housing, especially in communities of color.

“With this donation, Habitat is well-positioned to meaningfully advocate for the systemic and societal changes needed to improve equitable access to affordable housing,” Reckford said.

This is the second large donation by Scott that has been announced this year.

In February, Communities in School (CIS) said Scott donated $133.5 million to the organization.

"This investment will help CIS to carry out its mission to break down the systemic barriers that stand in the way of opportunity & student success," the nonprofit said.

According to Forbes, Scott has donated more than $8.5 billion to more than 780 organizations since her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019.

Scott signed the Giving Pledge, founded by Warren Buffet and Melinda and Bill Gates, shortly after her divorce.

It's a commitment for the world's wealthiest to give away a majority of their wealth to charitable organizations.