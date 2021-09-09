Watch
Los Angeles to require COVID-19 vaccine for all students 12 and up

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Visitors wait in line to be screened by security before being allowed to enter the Los Angeles Unified School District administrative offices in Los Angeles Thursday Sept. 9, 2021. The Los Angeles board of education is expected to vote Thursday, on whether to require all students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to participate in on-campus instruction in the nation's second-largest school district. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 7:17 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 19:31:51-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles board of education has voted to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus if they attend in-person classes.

The board’s vote Thursday makes Los Angeles the largest of a very small number of districts with a vaccine requirement.

Nearby Culver City imposed a similar policy last month for its 7,000 students. Los Angeles has about 630,000 students, making the second-largest school district in the country.

Under the plan for Los Angeles, students 12 and up who participate in sports and other extracurricular activities need to be fully vaccinated by the end of October.

Others would have until Dec. 19.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is operating under emergency use authorization for people aged 12-15. It was fully approved for people 16 and over.

