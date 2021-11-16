Lender surprises Colorado Army veteran by paying off mortgage

In Colorado, an Army veteran and his wife received a surprise on Veteran's Day that, in turn, will allow them to help more of their loved ones.

On Thursday, Jacob and Marlisa Cline learned the 30-year mortgage on their recently purchased home had been paid off by their lender, Veterans United Home Loans.

The couple was flown out to Los Angeles last week by the lender group to receive the news from Jimmy Kimmel during a show taping.

"Veterans United has paid your loan off in full," Kimmel said to the couple shortly after inviting them onstage.

Over the past three years, the Clines stayed with relatives while saving for a home of their own.

"We currently live with Jacob's parents and his brother, so there are five adults and our two kids here," Marlisa Cline said.

Jacob Cline was active duty in the Army for four years and served in the National Guard for two. He now works as a nurse.

In late October, the family closed on a home in Aurora, not expecting the surprise that would come a few weeks later.

"We can afford to help out our family. They've been taking care of us for such a long time. To be able to pay it forward to them is amazing," Marlisa Cline said.

Veterans United Home Loans plans to surprise a total of 11 families this year by paying off their mortgages.

"Don't lose hope," Jacob Cline said. "Because the world can surprise you."

CB Cotton at KMGH first reported this story.