Last victim of Florida condo collapse has been identified, family says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A relative says the last victim of the Florida building collapse has been identified.

Ikey Hedaya told The Associated Press on Monday that his sister Estelle Hedaya, an outgoing 54-year-old, was the last victim of the fallen condo to be identified of the 98 victims removed from the rubble.

He said the identification ended a torturous four-week wait for Hedaya's family.

On Friday, rescuers concluded a month-long effort to painstakingly removing the last of a mountain of debris during a recovery effort in which they pulled out 98 bodies.

The oceanside Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is now handling the recovery effort, continuing to search for human remains and personal items until they’ve completed a full additional search of the remaining debris.