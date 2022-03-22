Watch
LAPD offers $1,000 reward for info on driver in wild Tesla stunt

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photograph, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Shares of Tesla Inc. fell 4% in early trading Thursday, Feb. 13, after the electric vehicle and solar panel maker said it would sell more than $2 billion worth of additional shares. The move comes just two weeks after CEO Elon Musk said the company had enough cash to fund its capital programs and it didn't need to raise any more money. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 7:19 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 19:19:31-04

Authorities in California are offering a $1,000 reward for information about a driver seen on video crashing a rented Tesla and then fleeing the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the "dangerous stunt" happened Sunday around midnight in Echo Park.

The Los Angeles Police Department Central Division shared a video of the Sunday morning crash on YouTube.

In the video, police said the 2018 Tesla S-BLM went airborne and then crashed into trash cans and parked cars further down the street.

According to LAPD's Central Traffic Division’s Twitter account, they said "over 90% of the tips" they've received point to TikTok star Dominykas Zeglaitis as the driver.

"He is considered a person of interest based on the public postings on his account," the tweet said.

According to USA Today, Zeglaitis bragged about being the driver on TikTok, captioning one video with, "We made it on the news!"

