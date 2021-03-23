Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Kim Janey becomes 1st woman, person of color to be Boston mayor

items.[0].image.alt
City of Boston
Kim Janey
KimJaney.jpg
Posted at 4:27 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 16:30:04-04

BOSTON (AP) — Boston has a new mayor in Kim Janey, who makes history as the city's first female and first person of color to take the office.

Marty Walsh resigned Monday evening to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary.

The Boston City Council President Janey, who is Black, has stepped into the role of acting mayor and is scheduled to have a ceremonial swearing in Wednesday.

Walsh said for the past two months he’s had regular meetings and conversations with Janey to ensure a smooth transition.

Walsh, the latest in a long line of largely Irish-American Boston mayors stretching back the better part of a century, said he welcomed the change.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19 in Virginia: Latest stats and updates