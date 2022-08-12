Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

K9 dog helps find missing child in North Carolina

ucso k9.jpeg
Union County Sheriff's Office
ucso k9.jpeg
Posted at 12:23 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 12:27:14-04

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina child is back home safe, thanks to the keen nose of a four-legged officer named Maverick.

On its Facebook page, the Union County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a residence earlier this month regarding a missing child.

While at the residence, the missing child's family gave deputies a blanket for Maverick, a white English Labrador, to use as a scent article, the department said.

The department said Maverick and his handler, Deputy Dye, immediately began tracking to find the missing child, which led them along a busy highway.

Shortly thereafter, the department said the child was found unharmed and returned safely back home to its family.

“We are proud of K9 Maverick and Deputy J. Dye for their hard work and dedication and consider them to be a huge asset for Union County," Sgt. Presson said in the Facebook post.

According to the sheriff's office, Maverick was donated to the department by a local family in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.