Jury begins deliberating in Josh Duggar child porn trial

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal jury in Arkansas has begun deliberations in the trial of former reality TV star Josh Duggar, accused of receiving and possessing child pornography.

The jury began its deliberations at midday Wednesday, a week after the trial started in northwest Arkansas.

Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.

He was featured on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting," which was pulled in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

Duggar was charged in April after child pornography was discovered on a computer at his workplace.

Federal prosecutors say in May 2019 he possessed the material which depicted the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

In 2015, Duggar apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife when Gawker reported he had an active account on the website Ashley Madison.