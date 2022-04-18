Watch
Judge voids nationwide mask mandate for mass transit

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - In this May 24, 2020, file photo, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant prepares a plane bound for Orlando, Fla. for takeoff Sunday, at Kansas City International airport in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Posted at 1:43 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 13:43:19-04

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

The mask mandate was recently extended by President Joe Biden’s administration until May 3.

Breaking story will be updated.

