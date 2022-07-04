Joey Chestnut goes for 15th Hot Dog Eating Contest crown

For the first time since 2019, thousands are expected to witness the annual Nathan’s Famous July 4 Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island.

Returning to defend his title is Joey Chestnut who consumed 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes, a world record, in 2021 to claim his 14th title.

On the women’s side, 2020 champion Miki Sudo returns after missing the 2021 competition due to her pregnancy. Sudo consumed over 48 hot dogs in the 2020 competition that was held behind closed doors. Reigning women’s champion Michelle Lesco returns to defend her title after she ate 30.75 hot dogs a year ago.

“The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is a fundamental aspect of the American experience, and we are thrilled to be back at our Flagship,” said Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing of Nathan’s Famous. “After two years of anticipation, we look forward to welcoming back our traditional crowd of 35,000 spectators.”