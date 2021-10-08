Javelinas kill dog, injures woman and another dog in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KNXV) — Javelinas attacked a woman walking her two dogs in the El Conquistador Golf resort in Oro Valley Sunday, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGDF) reported.

The resort is situated near Tucson.

The wild animals killed one of the dogs in the attack, while the woman and the other dog were injured.

In a tweet, the AZGFD says javelinas instinctively see dogs as coyotes — their natural predators — and will attack if they spot one.

People who see a javelina while walking their dogs should go the other way, AZGFD says.

Javelinas generally weigh between 35 to 60 pounds, according to AZGFD. Experts say they migrated to Arizona from South America.

This story was originally reported by Sam Radwany on ABC15.com.