Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Iran says the country is ready for new talks with US on nuclear deal

Ali Bagheri Kani
Vahid Salemi/AP
FILE - Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani listens to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, June 23, 2022. Iran and the United States appear poised to start indirect talks in Qatar aimed at finding a way to save Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The state-owned Tehran Times posted a photograph on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, of Kani, in a hotel lobby with Iranian Ambassador to Qatar Hamidreza Dehghani. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
Ali Bagheri Kani
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 15:56:43-04

Iran says it's ready for new indirect talks with the United States to overcome the last hurdles to revive its tattered 2015 nuclear deal with major powers amid a growing crisis over the country's atomic program.

Iran's U.N. Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that the Iranian negotiating team is ready "to conclude and reach an agreement." He said, "the ball is in U.S.'s court." Ravanchi's remarks came a day after indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S. ended in Qatar after failing to make significant progress.

Yet Ravanchi described the Qatar talks as "serious and positive." He said Iran will contact the European Union coordinators "for the next stage of talks."

Ravanchi’s remarks came a day after indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S. ended in Qatar after failing to make significant progress. Yet Ravanchi described the Qatar talks as “serious and positive.” He said Iran will contact the European Union coordinators “for the next stage of talks.”

During intensive consultations with EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Tehran last week “Iran once again emphasized its willingness to provide creative solutions to the remaining issues in the hope of ending the deadlock,” Ravanchi said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.