Indiana man arrested for allegedly vandalizing Washington Monument

Posted at 1:16 PM, Sep 21, 2022
Cleanup is underway at the Washington Monument after an Indiana man allegedly vandalized the structure.

The United States Park Police said 44-year-old Shaun Ray Deaton, of Bloomington, was arrested Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Police said Deaton allegedly smeared red paint on the monument's base and wrote a profane message, CNN reported.

Deaton is charged with trespassing, tampering, and vandalism, police said.

CNN reported that the monument is temporarily closed so crews can remove the paint.

According to the national park's website, the monument is the tallest structure in Washington, D.C., and it took 36 years to build.

