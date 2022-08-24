'I wanted cool hockey hair': Wisconsin boy is crowned the USA Mullet champion

MENOMONIE, Wisc. (WGBA) — Emmitt Bailey of Wisconsin won the USA Mullet Championship in the kid's division.

"I wanted cool hockey hair,” said Emmitt.

The 8-year-old boy has been rocking business in the front and a party in the back for the past couple of years.

Emmit and his father said they weren't expecting to win.

"Friday night at the football game— they were handing out flyers with QR codes to vote for Emmitt. It was a fun experience just how many people were backing this little guy,” said Eric Bailey.

Emmitt said he plans to buy a go-kart with his $2,500 prize.

Since being crowned the USA Mullet champion, Emmitt said he's been getting a lot of attention including being asked to throw the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game in September.

He hopes to rock his iconic hairdo for years to come.

This story was originally reported by Valerie Juarez on nbc26.com.