House committee says gun manufacturers made $1B from sales of AR-15-style rifles

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform revealed Wednesday that the five major manufacturers of AR-15-style rifles made more than $1 billion in revenue from sales of the guns in the last decade.

That type of high-powered weapon has been used repeatedly in mass shootings across the country.

"These companies are selling the weapon of choice for mass murderers who terrorize young children at school, hunt down worshippers at churches and synagogues, and slaughter families on the Fourth of July," said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the committee, which is investigating the potential link between the firearm industry and gun violence.

According to the committee, the gun manufacturers claimed they have no systems in place to gather safety data related to their firearms.

In the report, the committee is critical of gun manufacturers for how they market the firearms, claiming they make references to white supremacy and "prey on young men’s sense of masculinity."

“My Committee has found that the business practices of these gun manufacturers are deeply disturbing, exploitative, and reckless," Maloney stated.

The CEOs of Ruger and Daniel Defense firearm companies are testifying before the committee on Wednesday.