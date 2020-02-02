Did you know Sunday is the first global palindrome date in 909 years?

It's also the only palindrome date in all date formats we'll see this century.

What does this mean? Today is February 2, 2020, or 02/02/2020, which means the date as digits reads the same both front and backwards, regardless of what format your country writes the date in.

Both the MM/DD/YYYY format and the DD/MM/YYYY format read 02/02/2020 on this day, or simply 02022020.

According to CNN , the last time a palindrome date in all formats occurred was 909 years ago on 11/11/1111. Most of us won't be around the next time it happens again in 101 years on 12/12/2121.

Fun fact: Early this morning it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020.

What are you doing to celebrate the global palindrome date?