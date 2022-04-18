High court won't hear New York City teacher vaccine dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is declining to wade into a lawsuit filed by four New York City public school employees over a policy that they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lower courts had previously allowed the policy to go into effect while litigation continued, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor had also rejected an emergency request that the policy is put on hold.

The justices said Monday they wouldn't get involved in the dispute.

As is typical the justices did not say anything in rejecting the case, and it was one of more than 100 the court turned away.

Public school employees in New York City were first required to be vaccinated beginning in the fall of 2021.

Courts previously rejected to block the city’s vaccine policy, which roughly affects 150,000 people and has religious and medical exemptions.

Those involved in the case included three teachers who were fired and a fourth who took an extended leave.