Healthcare workers cut hair to support colleagues with cancer

The holiday season is all about giving back.

When their co-workers were diagnosed with cancer, several health employees at CHI Health in Nebraska stepped up to show them how much they mean to them.

April Morrow is donating her hair to Locks of Love, where human hair is made into wigs for cancer patients.

"We're going to stand in solidarity and raise some money for them," Morrow said.

After April, it's Nicki Blodgett's turn.

They are doing this for Kristian Page and Tracy Bomer.

Kristian is fighting breast cancer.

This is Tracy's third bout with cancer.

Kristian and Tracy know they both have many challenging roads ahead of them.

But the outpouring of love from their coworkers has them hopeful as they move forward.

"It's overwhelming what I feel. It's just I can't even describe it. You don't really know what you are dealing with, but then when you have people like this, just come up, and you feel the love from them," Bomer said.