Hackers appear to be targeting Facebook more than other sites

It may be time to update your Facebook password.

Privacy experts with VPN Central looked at Google searches related to hacked accounts. They found that Facebook had the highest average monthly hacking-related searches.

Facebook accounts for nearly 68,000 hacking-related searches every month, the study says.

Searches related to hacks on Instagram were the second-highest, according to the study. Searches for hacks related to Instagram average about 36,000 a month.

The third website on the list is not a social media platform. Spotify, a music streaming service, averages about 26,000 hacking-related searches every month, the study says.

Twitter and Amazon rounded out the top five.

There are things people can do to protect their accounts from being hacked. The Federal Trade Commission recommends that people use passwords that are at least 12 characters— with a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. The agency also recommends that people use multi-factor authentication, which requires a password and something like a code that is sent to your phone to verify it's really you logging into the account.