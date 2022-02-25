Gunfire, explosions reported in Kyiv as fighting erupts across Ukraine

More than 100 people have died as the death toll rises since Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday.

Initially, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said 57 citizens had died, and 169 were injured amid the fighting, the Associated Press and NBC News reported. But according to reports, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky updated early Friday morning that 137 people were killed and 316 were injured on the first day of the attack.

The AP reported that most of those who've died appear to be soldiers.

On Friday, CBS News reported that explosions heard in the early morning hours were described by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as "horrific Russian rocket strikes."

As Russian troops continued attacking the country, CNN reported that some 18,000 guns were distributed to reservists in the Kyiv region.

On Friday, Ukrainian Defense Ministry tweeted that Russian troops had entered the Obolon district, with reports of gunfire in central Kyiv.