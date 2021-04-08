Watch
Grand Canyon National Park's east entrance reopened Thursday after being closed for a year

Rick Hossman/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2005, file photo, with the North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Hossman, File)
Posted at 7:34 PM, Apr 08, 2021
The east entrance of the Grand Canyon National Park – where the historic Desert View Watchtower is located - reopened on Thursday.

Along Arizona State Highway 64, the east entrance had been closed since April 1 of last year per COVID-19 restrictions on the Navajo Nation.

Park Superintendent Ed Keable announced the reopening on Wednesday.

"Over the past year, we have continued to coordinate with local Cameron Chapter and tribal officials from the Navajo Nation, as well as other stakeholders and business leaders on the east gate closure," Keable said. "As vaccine rollouts continue, we recognize the need to normalize our operations and allow for visitors to have a drive-through option on Hwy 64."

When driving through the Navajo Nation other than state and federal highways, all roads will be closed to non-residential traffic, the park said.

